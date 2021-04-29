194,937 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Norges Bank owned 0.27% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $682.77 million, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

