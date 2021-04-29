1irstcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $71,423.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $25.56 million and $71,423.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004931 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.