$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.24 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.05. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $251.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

