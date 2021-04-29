$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,190,294. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.65. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

