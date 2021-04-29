200,000 Shares in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Braskem as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Braskem S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

