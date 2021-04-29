$21.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce sales of $21.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.72 billion and the highest is $22.95 billion. Target posted sales of $19.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $92.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.70 billion to $95.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.66 billion to $97.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target stock opened at $204.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

