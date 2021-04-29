2,172,016 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,172,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,169,000. Nikola accounts for approximately 21.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Nikola as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKLA opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.