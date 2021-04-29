22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Sees Large Volume Increase

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 432,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,248,892 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

In other news, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

