22nd Century Group (XXII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Shares of XXII opened at $5.62 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

