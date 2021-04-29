$231.00 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce sales of $231.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.10 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $160.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $966.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $974.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

OXM opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $94.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $16,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

