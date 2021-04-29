$237.73 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post $237.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.05 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $221.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $952.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.98 million to $997.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.31 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

KRC opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

