24,155 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,603,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,110. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $101.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

