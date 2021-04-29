25,000 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Acquired by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. The Middleby makes up 0.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

The Middleby stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.92. 4,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $185.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.