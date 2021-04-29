$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.35 on Thursday. Ball has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.