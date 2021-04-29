$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.