$322.49 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report sales of $322.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.34 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $254.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,649,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,728,000 after acquiring an additional 268,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

