$325.70 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post sales of $325.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.50 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.85.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.