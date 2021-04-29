$325.70 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce sales of $325.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.50 million and the highest is $327.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.85.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $1,639,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 40.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA stock opened at $143.91 on Thursday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

