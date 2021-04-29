$326.41 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post $326.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $330.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $249.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $229.87 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $116.46 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.