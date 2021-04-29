32,775 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard General L.P. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $11,294,000.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

BALY opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

