$329.11 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report sales of $329.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.13 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $307.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $539.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $327.90 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

