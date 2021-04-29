33,121 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.58. 159,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

