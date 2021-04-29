$334.12 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report $334.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.70 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $315.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,618.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $142.65 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

