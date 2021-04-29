350,760 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.20% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,740,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.