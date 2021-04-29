35,159 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,138,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.45. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,359. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

