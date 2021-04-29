$365.25 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce sales of $365.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.10 million and the lowest is $357.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $332.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 25.9% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 91.8% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in J2 Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in J2 Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JCOM opened at $122.00 on Thursday. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.