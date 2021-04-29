$365.25 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce sales of $365.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.10 million and the lowest is $357.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $332.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 25.9% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 91.8% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in J2 Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in J2 Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JCOM opened at $122.00 on Thursday. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

