3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,275.21

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,275.21 ($16.66) and last traded at GBX 1,270.51 ($16.60), with a volume of 107100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,252.50 ($16.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,194.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,135.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06.

In other 3i Group news, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total transaction of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). Also, insider Julia Wilson acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 900,039 shares of company stock worth $1,028,744,707 over the last 90 days.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

