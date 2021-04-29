3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.98. 74,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

