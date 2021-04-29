$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the highest is $4.95 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

SNX stock opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $126.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after buying an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

