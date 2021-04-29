$421.90 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report $421.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.20 million and the lowest is $414.60 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $417.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million.

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King raised their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 113.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

