44,000 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

