$449.55 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $449.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.50 million to $482.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $413.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

CMP opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

