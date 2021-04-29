46,300 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in McDonald’s by 48.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 594,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $133,289,000 after buying an additional 195,173 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.29. 53,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

