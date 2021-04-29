46,977 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

