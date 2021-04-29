$47.78 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce sales of $47.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.55 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $36.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $193.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.19 million to $196.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.32 million, with estimates ranging from $205.74 million to $206.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

VTNR stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $79.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

