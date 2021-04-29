$477.58 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $477.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.79 million and the lowest is $461.60 million. Graco posted sales of $366.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Graco has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $100,828,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $23,803,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

