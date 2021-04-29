4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in April

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 404,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. It operates through Retail, Production, Pure Ratios, and Real Estate segments. The company produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 11 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and Arizona.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.