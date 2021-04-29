4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in April

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 404,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.98.
About 4Front Ventures
