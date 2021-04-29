$507.36 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report sales of $507.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.20 million to $535.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $498.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 163,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.