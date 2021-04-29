$523.32 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $523.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.29 million to $528.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

