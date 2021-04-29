5,409 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,715,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.33. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

