$542.90 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $542.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $529.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Shares of NDSN opened at $213.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson has a 1-year low of $153.01 and a 1-year high of $217.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

