577,900 Shares in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 577,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.34% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $643.06 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

