6,160 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $198.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.76 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

