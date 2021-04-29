61,978 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.76 on Thursday. 3,052,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

