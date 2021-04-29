62,313 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNSO. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000.

MNSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MNSO stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

