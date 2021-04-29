62,519 Shares in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Youdao as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Youdao by 397.7% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Youdao currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:DAO opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

