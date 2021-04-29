$640.44 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce $640.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.84 million to $644.60 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $523.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.41.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $320.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.08.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

