$653.38 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce sales of $653.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.10 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $782.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,956,000 after acquiring an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

