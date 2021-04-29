66,568 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,568 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCM. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in R1 RCM by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,037,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 303.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

