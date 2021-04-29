$7.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $7.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.99 billion and the lowest is $7.61 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 262,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 35.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 69.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.15 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

